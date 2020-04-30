To the Editor:
In January, I requested the community’s assistance in finding a World War II fighter pilot who waved at the crew of the doomed B-17 Swamp Gal on Christmas Day 1944. My father-in-law, Lynn Ostrander, was a crew member on that B-17. The fighter pilot approached me after a presentation at the Ethel Berger Center about B-17s. During the discussion, I had mentioned that my father-in-law had flown a total of one half of one mission as his total war experience as he was shot down on his first mission over Austria.
The fighter pilot approached me and shared that he had waved at a damaged B-17 on that date. He thought the B-17 needed navigational assistance getting back to home base and he wanted to guide them. But the B-17 was badly damaged and the crew communicated that they were unable to fly that far. They were headed to friendly territory to attempt an emergency landing. The fighter pilot waved at them and then returned to the flight path to the home base. He said that he had always wondered what happened to that crew and they were always on his mind on Christmas Day. I did not get the pilot’s name at that time.
I had not heard this story from Lynn but confirmed it later that day when I called him. He told the same story of a fighter pilot offering help and then waving to them. The B-17 was hit again by an enemy fighter and they crashed. The pilot and co-pilot were killed but the crew managed to parachute out. Lynn Ostrander spent the remainder of the war in a POW camp.
I was recently writing up Lynn Ostrander’s WWII experiences for the family and thought again of the fighter pilot. I wondered if he was still living in Sierra Vista.
Lynn Ostrander is now 96 years old and I would like to see if I can find that pilot and get them in touch with each other. After the article ran in the paper, I received a phone call from Jim Kidd of Sierra Vista. Jim had attended the same talk ten years ago … but he was not the pilot I was trying to find. Jim had been a fighter pilot in WWII – but he was stationed in the Pacific. He wished me well in my search. I also received an email from a gentleman wishing me luck and offering a suggestion as to how to find the speaker on that day ten years ago. The speaker was just the catalyst that got the pilot and me to the same place. She was not associated with the 1944 event so locating her would be of no assistance.
My regret is that I have waited too long to try to find the pilot who waved to the crew of the doomed B-17 Swamp Gal.
Susan Ostrander, Palominas