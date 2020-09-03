Life over politics seems to be an easy choice
To the editor:
Ms Judd and Mr Borer,
As of today the numbers of Cochise County Residents who are KNOWN to have contracted and died of Corona Virus-19 are 1832 and 65 respectively. I would never accuse either of you for responsibility for these illnesses and deaths because that would be unrealistic and unfair. However, because of your lack of political courage and respect for science and medicine, I will state that you both are complicit for the higher numbers in both categories; many which could have been avoided. Your inane fears about the individual “freedoms” being taken away from people because of a mandate on masks, disregards the bigger question as to why you de facto took away the “freedom” of some of these people to live a healthy life and/or lose their lives. If only one could have been saved, it would have been the right decision to mandate masks.
Your decision on the mandate rejection will be on the minds of voters in November and when you again seek office as a County Supervisor. I will do my best to make sure your record on this matter is clear. Life over politics is an easy choice to make. You both failed the citizenry at large. Shame on you.
Theodore J. Pahle
Sierra Vista