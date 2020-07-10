County supervisors fail in public safety
To the editor:
County Supervisors rejecting the mandate to wear masks is shortsighted and a reckless disregard of public safety. Mr. Borer made his decision based on “his own research” (validity of research sources?) which showed a low percentage of infections and deaths and the feedback that many believe the mandate is a loss of individual freedoms and that most can make their own decisions about masks. Ms. Judd focused on her mostly “farming” constituents being distant from infection danger. No reference made to whether “farmers” ever go into public areas.
Neither considered two important factors in this Proclamation. First is that this is a TEMPORARY measure so we can all work together to defeat the virus. Just as easily as it can be approved, it can be repealed. It is not permanent loss of rights. Second, the Proclamation stated it applied only to a person, “...who is in a public place, whether indoor or outdoor, and who is unable to maintain a distance of approximately six (6) feet from every other person....”. There is no wording of wearing a mask all the time...only under these specific conditions. The mandate was rejected when we had 826 cases; three days later it is 908. The enforcement challenge stated by Sheriff Dannels is real but surely a solution or compromise is possible. We mandated seat belts and no DWI/DUI, both saved injury and death. enforcement was/is a challenge. Not wearing a mask is not working. The Board must revisit their decision sooner than later.
Theodore Pahle
Sierra Vista