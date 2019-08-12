To the Editor:
I totally oppose all attempts to raise sales taxes for education and jail improvements in the Sierra Vista/Cochise county area. Once sales taxes have been set in operation and is producing large revenues, it will be very difficult to repeal. Sales taxes are regressive, meaning it hurts lower-income earners a lot more than it impacts rich people. Since most of the residents of Arizona are retirees, they should not be forced to pay more taxes since they have no increases to their income.
If the jail tax was proposed TWO years ago, why wasn't it added to the county budget? I recommend that a suitable building in the Cochise County area be found that could be rehabilitated to act as a jail. Get a temporary loan from the Arizona State government to bring the jail up to standards. Cut some more county employee positions. The Cochise County sheriff department is already spending $19 million dollars in 2019. Legalize marijuana in the Sierra Vista/Cochise County area and tax the sales to provide a new source of revenue. Release all prisoners that have been convicted of marijuana-related offenses.
$5.9 billion was collected by the Arizona Department of Revenue from individual income and witholding taxes in 2018.
The Cochise County use tax is 5.6 percent. Sierra Vista use tax is 1.95 percent.
Cochise County revenue for 2019 is $29 million.
I recommend voting against any attempts to raise sales taxes in the Sierra Vista/Cochise County area.
John Painer
Sierra Vista