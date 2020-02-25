To the Editor:
Shame on the Sierra Vista City Council. Their incompetence and mismanagement has caused a shortfall in the refuse enterprise fund.
The city council of Sierra Vista authorized a 15% fee increase. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! The retirees and poor people in Sierra Vista DO NOT get a 15% pay increase in their cost of living to pay for these outrageous fee increases.
The people on the city council that authorized this increase SHOULD BE FIRED IMMEDIATELY! The job of the city council is to SAVE the taxpayers money, NOT TO FIND MORE FEES TO INCREASE!
John Painer
Sierra Vista