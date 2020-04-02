To the Editor:
Nice article from Gene Lyons about our Speaker of the House Nancy and how she is so smart. Well first of all the guy from Arkansas doesn’t seem to know much about Nancy and what he saids is a bunch of bull. If you looked over the article before you decided to put it in the paper you should of had the smarts to realize that and not put it in. After Nancy was doing her thing back in Jan. and Feb. and then turned around and made sure she got a good amount out of the 2.2 T. dollar aid package for her pet projects she should be run out of WDC.
David L. Pendry
Sierra Vista