Again the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Maricopa Audulon Society are going after Fort Huachuca over water usages of the San Pedro River and have filed a LAW SUIT against several Dept's of the U.S. Government. Well most likely the damage has been done and the next thing that will happen the U.S. Government will close down Ft. Huachuca in the next go around of Military Base Closures.
What this town needs to do is help the Fort for a change and stop building new homes in this area to cut way back on water usage. The Fort does it's share and it's time the town does it's share. Without the base this town will dry up and most likely go away. The bulk of the businesses will go away, homes won't sell, and on and on. Who the heck gives the CBD and Maricopa Audubon Society the right to come to this part of Arizona and sign a death notice on our town.
Also maybe Castle and Cook should think about cutting way back on building new homes so the town uses less water. The people in this town should start cutting way back on water usage also. I see a lot of people wasting lots of water to over water their lawns and let it run down the street gutter.
David L. Pendry
Sierra Vista