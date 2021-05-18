To the editor,
After reading the Wed. article about Cochise College I was left wondering why we have to pay property taxes to this college. After all they get paid by each student who goes there. Each student pays for a course and the student will receive that many hours in return if he or she passes the course. We are paying way to much to the college each year and we don't even have student in the college. The college should be able to get along using this money and not have to have the people pay tax money to keep them going. Also why does the Dean get paid so much money. $200K should be enough for a Dean of a community college like Cochise College. What is going to happen if this college becomes a four year college? I for one feel we as residents are getting ripped of big time and it needs to stop.
David Pendry
Sierra Vista