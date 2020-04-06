I’ve written to Kroger’s but want our local Fry’s shopping and delivery personnel to know how much they and their efforts mean to me and my family. We are hunkering down in place and have used Fry’s grocery delivery 3 times so far. My folks are in their 80's, so we are not going anywhere public until this stuff calms down. The Fry's personnel have been beyond AWESOME through all the turmoil going on.
Sometimes they have to substitute an item you ordered for another brand or type they happen to have on hand, they text you right away in the event you want to cancel that item or go full steam ahead. When your shopper is done, they’ll text you that they are on the way. All of the shoppers/delivery folks have really gone the extra mile for us to try to get everything we ordered or as close to it as possible.
We are very fortunate to have this service offered to our area, and I am truly thankful for the Fry’s shop/delivery personnel at our Sierra Vista store. Stay healthy and safe, guys. I’d hug you all if I could...
Debra Peterson
Huachuca City