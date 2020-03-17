COVID-19 and the Perception of Shortage
To the Editor:
I recently heard from a friend in Las Cruces who has two toddlers and had taken the kids to an area WalMart. They were out of toilet paper at home and were shocked to find completely empty shelves. At the checkout, she encountered a lady with a basket overflowing with nothing but rolled toilet paper packages. She politely asked if she might have one four-packs as she was out at home and has children. The lady spat out “go (expletive) yourself!”.
This year, the NIH estimates that nearly 6,000 people will die in the U.S. due to Type A and B standard influenza. The mortality rates are around 7% for this common ailment. They also estimate that the mortality rate for COVID-19 is between .025 and .3%. Where is the outcry for all those who will die from the normal flu? In China, mortality rates for those over 80 years old (the most vulnerable group) is at 14%. Also according to the NIH, the disease cannot survive sunlight or dehydration (Yay Arizona!).
What does all this tell us? WE are more dangerous than COVID-19. Ironic given the reactions of some, but the root of the word “humanity,” is “human.” Let’s all have some compassion, inform ourselves and apply some common sense.
Debra Peterson
Whetstone