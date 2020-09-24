To the editor:
A big thank you to the Cochise Co. Sheriffs' patrol who stopped to change my tire on Highway 80. I was waiting for my insurance co to send roadside assistance but they couldn't locate anyone who could help me. Thank God for our police depts. I'm old and creaky and couldn't change the tire if I had to. So I salute our police and so glad you are here to provide help when needed.
One bad cookie in the jar doesn't mean you throw out the whole batch. God bless you all.
Donna Peterson
Tombstone