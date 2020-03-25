To the Editor:
My dog has more humanity than many people. A lady told me a Walmart story that happened here this in SVT this week. There were two women in dispute over a big bottle of Clorox, one woman threw it at the head of the other. I don’t believe the cops were called. Really, felony Clorox assault?
Nope. No “Victory Gardens,” for this crew. Deny somebody a chocolate bar and you’ll likely get bashed upside the head with a bottle of Clorox. Never mind what they’d do for a pair of nylons.
I was in Fry’s the other day and they had a pretty good inventory of the basics. At first, there seemed to be no, “panicked hoarder,” mentality going on. Most everyone was courteous and we chatted amiably. However, not one but TWO men forcefully shoved me in the aisles while I was shopping. They were apparently deeply frightened and felt that their fear was more important than possibly knocking me to the ground and injuring me. I was not loitering, I had my cart and myself neatly pulled out of the way. Neither one looked at me, said a word or apologized.
Here’s the deal. I’m not one that will be drug into the cave by my hair. Many women today aren’t. Grow up, apply some logic to your actions, and have some courtesy and consideration for others. You’d have never made it through WWII, stateside or not.
Debra Petersen
Whetstone