Disappointed in SSVEC
To the Editor:
Dear Fellow Members of SSVEC — SSVEC sent a letter saying they would be changing the meter boxes. The letter said the electricity would be shut off, then turned back on.
I came home from work late, and the electricity was off. I called SSVEC to see how long the electricity would be off. SSVEC said that it was not the job of the contractor who changed the meter to turn on the electricity. To send someone to turn on the meter would cost $75.
I told her the letter did not say that. It said electricity would only be off a short time, then turned back on. She again said that it would be $75 to send someone out. I called the manager of the park, and was told there were only 4-5 units, in a park of 70 or so, that were NOT turned back on. The manager told me how to turn the meter back on. The instructions from SSVEC didn’t match the meter, so it was no help getting the electricity back on.
I think it was inappropriate to charge 4-5 residents $75 each for an SSVEC upgrade. My neighbors had theirs turned back on for free. For those on fixed incomes, a $75 charge can hurt.
I hope that SSVEC handles future upgrades more professionally.
Sincerely,
Wendy Philippi
Sierra Vista