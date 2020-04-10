To the Editor:
I take issue with the recent letter from the McCormicks. As a matter of fact, Trump was advised about Corona Virus-19 in November, 2019. Yet, he failed to act, other than restricting travel from China in January, 2020. At one of his early press conferences, he claimed, "This is nothing more than a bad case of the flu. It will be over in a couple of weeks."
I find it ironic the McCormicks find it slanderous for anyone to be critical of Trump when the President himself calls the Governor of Indiana "stupid" and chastises the Governor of the state of Washington on camera. How do they condone his right to criticize while denying Cochise County residents the same right?
I do admire their son and daughter for their work in Emergency Rooms. But the McCormicks should try to be better informed before attacking someone who has every right to express their opinion, as guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.
John F. Pintek
Bisbee