Bisbee editorial alienates readership
To the Editor:
I object to the editorial titled, “Welcome to Bisbee, Now Get Out.” In response to a local protest against contractors building the border wall, your editorial board paints with too broad a brush and characterizes the entirety of Bisbee as kneejerk liberals too bored for anything more than their own remonstrances.
We are dependent on our natural environment and many see the wall as a threat to the natural order. You accuse the protestors for alienating wall builders but it is your editorial that, in fact, alienates your readerships one from the other. Yes, many Bisbee residents think in blue and easily register their unhappiness when things go amiss. But your editorial fails to see the fuller spectrum of Bisbee.
I teach at Bisbee High School. As soon as I learned of Southwest Valley’s Contractor’s plan to hire local workers, I asked our principal to announce this employment opportunity. A long-time Bisbean, he agreed. The Bisbee Observer owner, also with deep roots in the area, allowed me to interview SWVC to write a story on the wall contractor. The article avoids unfair pigeon-holing that your editorial so easily wields.
The border wall will continue to foment strong passions and controversial policy. Not only does it divide Mexico and the United States, it divides us. Your editorial has only contributed to that division. Take the unique and weighty responsibility you have as an editorial board and don’t make our separation any worse.
Seth Polley
Bisbee