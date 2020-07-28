How will you stand, Sierra Vista?
To the editor:
The Confederate marker at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery here in Sierra Vista is the last marker standing in Arizona. It is a reminder of the past. The past matters. When we fail to remember the past, we lose our sense of where we have been. We lose our sense of how far we have come. How can a society improve when it chooses not to remember the victories already won or the mistakes already made?
Governor Ducey and the State in general have done nothing to protect a part of our history and now there is only one piece left. Paralysis is not leadership. What will Sierra Vista do? Will it actively protect this tiny remnant of history? Bullies want the marker removed. Do we cave to the bullies, only to be bullied again? Will Sierra Vista stand... or merely stand aside?
Richard Prew
Sierra Vista