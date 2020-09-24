To the editor:
The West End Improvement Project, pushed off as being funded solely by grants, has now just cost the Sierra Vista taxpayers $230,000. How much more is this "free" improvement going to cost the taxpayers? How many more businesses are going to have the City for a landlord? Government should encourage neighborhoods to improve, but should never fund the renovations. If a neighborhood wants to improve and renovate, the the property owners of that neighborhood should plan, fund, and carry out the improvements, not city government. I feel I am owed a refund on my property tax bill.
Richard Prew
Sierra Vista