Anyone know an honest lawyer?
To the Editor:
Last Tuesday, City Attorney Ledbetter gave a trumped-up report on costs for legal services to the city council. He asserted that three citizen watchdogs are allegedly taking up all his time and that his $10,000/month flat fee should be more like $40,000. Perhaps he thought he was only going to have to show up for two council meetings a month for his $10,000.
What he failed to discuss were all the other issues that take up more of his time than he anticipated when he agreed to a flat fee of $10,000 a month. Left unmentioned was the time he has wasted writing unenforceable animal and nuisance ordinances, wrangling with retaining wall litigation, condemnations and the needless, unlawful review of every public records request. For someone who claims to live here and know the high level of citizen involvement in everything, he displays a disdainful attitude toward those community members while dutifully accommodating the desires of the mayor’s “silent majority.”
By the way, Ledbetter doesn’t really live here; rather, he owns a house next door to Mayor Smith. His permanent, full-time residence is in Cottonwood, AZ.
Ledbetter is priming the council for an increase in pay, going so far as to suggest that he is due $40,000 per month. His whining about having to spend so much time addressing open meeting law complaints, lawsuits and records requests are little more than pretexts to help him achieve this end. The bottom line is that he will go to any length to get more money.
Can a city of 5,000 poor and fixed-income retired folks afford to pay through the nose for a city attorney? Are we so flush that we can pay even more than what larger Arizona cities pay for their city attorneys? An even better question might be: does anyone know a good, honest lawyer looking for work?
Three Watchdogs,
Donna Pulling
Jeff Harris
Claire Chaffee