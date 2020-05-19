To the Editor:
A lot of misinformation has been circulating regarding the fire damaged historic City Hall building but the fate of the building will be determined Tuesday by the City Council. All 4 women council members have at different times championed saving the building and using the $2 million insurance money to rebuild or preserve the historic façade and use the space for public events. Hopefully they will vote against demolishing it.
Here are a few facts:
The May 2019 structural engineering report indicated the walls could be rebuilt with reinforcement. The State Historic Preservation Office has stated that the building even in its existing condition has historic significance and offered to include City Hall in their recent preservation grant to National Park Service. Lynn Kartchner, a structural engineer, assured the Council the building could be reinforced and saved. Several architects have agreed with this assessment and designed plans to incorporate a new building within the old façade. Lithik Construction said they’d rebuild within the insurance budget. In Nov 2018, at a community meeting, the public indicated their desire to save the building and rebuilt or repurpose for another public use. The public and all of these professionals have been ignored or discounted by Mayor Smith who is focused on demolishing.
Why demolish when there are so many other options that will cost the city nothing.
Donna Pulling
Bisbee