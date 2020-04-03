To the Editor:
I love that Arizona is a state that gives its citizens a strong voice in politics. Anyone can go to the Legislature to testify on bills, it’s pretty easy to run for office here, and the citizens are allowed to put important issues on the ballot. Sadly, a lot of states don’t allow people to do that, and our democracy is truly something to treasure in Arizona.
Now we have this stay-at-home order from the governor and it means we might lose our right to have our voices heard on the ballot, even though the state already has a safe way to collect signatures and verify them to meet the requirements. We can just use the same system the politicians get to use.
A number of different groups have filed a lawsuit to try to protect our democratic rights, like Save Our Schools. They’re the volunteer group that is working to protect our tax dollars from fraud and abuse in the state’s voucher program.
I hope the courts protect our rights so we have a chance to vote on these important issues.
Alysa Purrier
Bisbee