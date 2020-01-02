To the editor:
We would like to thank the Herald/Review for bringing the New Year's Eve comedy show to Sierra Vista, as well as the sponsors who supported it. We went, and laughed until our sides hurt! The comics were really, really funny, and it was so nice to just get out and see a professional show in our own town. We also attended the 1920's themed party at the Old Door Store afterwards and were delighted to see it packed with people who got into the flapper spirit with elaborate outfits. Again, a great party for a great cause. We have often heard people say that you have to go to Tucson to see real entertainment. The Herald/Review is trying to change that, and we appreciate the effort. We want to see people's expectations rise, and the quantity and quality of entertainment rise with it!
Ruth and Tim Quinn
Sierra Vista