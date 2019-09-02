Addiction, the homegrown terrorist
To the Editor:
The consequences of addiction, opiate addiction specifically, be it legally prescribed, illegally given, sold or heroin are the same. The road you are on is tragic, painful and potentially forever.
Overdose is the #1 cause of death in the United States. We are destroying ourselves from the the inside. Who among us really needs a larger more frightening terrorist? As a country we are seeking out our terrorist with a passion and an ever increasing love. One we will lie, cheat, steal, assault and kill for.
We abandon our children, our families ourselves to obtain this lethal lover. We give our lives over to it totally and completely, a dedication our families, God, a cause, not even the Armed Forces, has ever asked for or received.
It has overcome us with a sleek seduction, over and over. Growing from doctors to dealers to pallbearers. When ... where will it end? No one seems to know when or how.
Perhaps it begins where it started, with you?
If we can find the moral and ethical musculature to say “No, not with me, not with my family, not in my hometown, not in my country!”, then we might fight the closer terrorist fighting us from inside our borders, inside our bodies, inside our own minds that’s killing us and our children.
This is my prayer for us all!
Jessica Raab
Sierra Vista