To the editor:
After reading the excellent article on Mama Chavez it reminded me of how grateful I was to her for a huge act of kindness. She helped with a fundraising event at Joyce Clark Middle School (Rainey Pain & Performance Coyote PTSO Obstacle Fun Run) in 2019. She donated all the revenue. Not only did she and her husband donate their time spent running Moose's Hot Dogs that day, but also all the money they spent on food/supplies. She doesn't have a child there. She didn't go there herself. She just is willing to help and give at great cost to herself. I appreciate wonderful role models like her for me, my children, and our community.
Nick Rainer
Sierra Vista