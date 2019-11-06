Don’t forget the pancakes
I am writing to offer kudos to the Herald Review, staff writer Dana Cole and photographer Mark Levy for the fascinating front page article in the Sunday, November 3 edition featuring the 26th Annual, Chapter 776 Experimental Aircraft Assn. (EAA) Young Eagles Program. Giving youngsters an opportunity to fly above Sierra Vista with veteran pilots and get excited about aviation is a phenomenal activity for our wonderful community. The lengthy article replete with Mark Levy’s excellent photos was well written and perfectly positioned. But, the antonym of kudos is criticism and I must offer that, as well. Based on ticket sales and shuttle estimates, nearly 500 kids and adults enjoyed the “Fly-in” and over 200 enjoyed a pancake breakfast or egg and chorizo breakfast burrito hosted by the Sierra Vista Rotary Club. Past President John Spengler assumed the role of Team Lead and organized Rotary Club members to purchase food and gather kitchen equipment, tables and chairs at the airport. According to Spengler, “several of us gathered at the airport before 6 a.m. on Saturday to prepare for a huge crowd.”
He said, “Club President Fred Shirley, Past Presidents Frank Gonzales, Joe Puett and his wife Peggy, pitched in with about 30 other Rotarians to make the first Rotary sponsorship of the “Fly-in” breakfast a huge success. One of our newest members Dalen Hawes took on every job we asked of him and performed like a true veteran.” So, Reporter Cole, while your story on the “Fly-in” was nicely crafted you left out an important element. Even pilots, youthful passengers, their parents and newspaper reporters need to have a hearty pancake breakfast. Kudos to the SV Rotary Club for another community service project well done.
Jerry W. Regan, SV resident and Rotarian