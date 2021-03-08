To the editor,
Kudos to the Sierra Vista Community Theatre for their performance of "See How They Run." I attended the matinee performance on Sunday, March 7 and was thoroughly entertained. The cast was exceptional and kept us giggling and laughing through this terrific comedy. I must also compliment the director Jeremy Heisner and the scores of folks behind the scenes who produced this delightful experience.
While I have viewed many Community Theater performances this was my first at the new location in the mall. I believe it was Jeremy who described the space as "intimate theater" and it is. But, the space works well from the stage, technical properties and comfortable seating. Hearing the giggles and exclamations of children in the audience was encouraging. Congratulations on a job well done. I'm looking forward to your next production and hope to see more Sierra Vistans supporting "Our" community theatre.
Jerry W. Regan
Sierra Vista