Homeless veterans fundraiser
To the Editor:
On Saturday, Oct. 19, I was an invited guest to a party sponsored by the Southern Arizona Harley Riders(SAHR). Rich and Leslie Himes, owners of A Better Carpet Cleaning business invited me and my caregiver, Joe Faucault, to attend. The party site was south of Sierra Vista in a beautiful private setting owned by Club President Alan and Susie Brackanan. Nearly 150 people attended.
A costume contest featuring about 20 young women dressed in WWII Red, White, and Blue pin-up girl costumes started the evening to everyone’s delight. A raffle and 50/50 drawing followed with all proceeds going to Operation Toothbrush for Homeless Veterans as the band called Restless warmed up.
Club President Alan Brackanan said, “This is maybe the largest crowd we’ve ever had and that is good. All the money folks donate goes to Operation Toothbrush and we’ve been supporting homeless veterans for years now. Proceeds from this event goes to Operation Toothbrush, providing the entire Thanksgiving feast for the homeless veterans and their families at the homeless Veteran transition facility, Esperanza En Escalante in Southern Arizona. These are good folks and everyone is having a good time.”
Everyone had a good time, dancing and listening to classic rock ‘n roll. One pleasant lady walked past me and my wheelchair and thanked me for my service. I immediately corrected her and explained that I am not a veteran but I sure do love this country and the men and women who have and now serve the good ol’ US of A. She agreed with me and said she hoped I am healing. Another example of the fine caliber of folks attending the party and fundraiser. Just because folks wear leather vests and maybe wear their hair in ponytail has no bearing whatsoever on their good spirit and generosity. I feel better to have many new friends who ride big Harley motorcycles. Wish I could ride one. Don’t you?
Respectfully submitted by
Jerry Regan
Sierra Vista