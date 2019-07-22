To the Editor:
Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick recently voted with 94 other Congressional members to launch an impeachment inquiry against our sitting president and not all Democrats who agree with her decision reside in Tucson. Fifty-eight percent of this county may have voted for President Trump in 2016, but that was then. Impeachment is a serious process not to be taken lightly. Ann Kirkpatrick's judgment, whether one agrees with it or not, has no comedy attached to it. It is tragic, however, that we are where we are.
I am confident that Congresswoman Kirkpatrick did not arrive at her decision based "purely" on political motives, but rather on the accumulation of facts (not alternative ones') and the dictates of her conscience.
It is highly unlikely that the U.S. Senate would convict based on the makeup of that body. Even if impeachment articles are sustained, the Senate will remain steadfast and that's where we now stand.
Whether our President merits removal from office is a matter for reasoned and abundant debate. In mid-1974, President Nixon recognized his fate based on the drawn articles of impeachment and chose to resign. The impeachment process and attendant hearings/investigation brought forth that result.
Article II, Section 4 resides in the U.S. Constitution for a purpose. Impeachment is a process, not an outcome and, in fact, is a vital protection against presidents who violate the rule of law. One can argue when it should be used, yet that is but one reason why some of us non-Tucson Democrats voted for Ann Kirkpatrick.
Without specificity, the claim is made that Congresswoman Kirkpatrick remains silent on immigration and border issues. That could be, but the piece also states: “we haven't heard anything” about her efforts working with Fort Huachuca. In the very same Sunday Edition, Lyda Longa interviews the outgoing commander of the post, which was a piece of solid reporting and exceptionally well done. In the interview, Maj. Gen. Walters mentions Congresswoman Kirkpatrick by name as one of those officials which the fort worked with "very closely." It may just be that some people are not fully aware of what Congresswoman Kirkpatrick is doing - at least not to the extent they would prefer others to believe.
Al Renteria
Sierra Vista