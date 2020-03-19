To the Editor:
To whomever may be listening, I applaud the Sierra Vista public businesses which have, to date, responsibly reigned in their interactions with the general public.
And now I implore the remaining businesses open to the public to act responsibly in the same manner.
These open businesses are now crowded congregations for the dissemination of disease, Coronavirus in particular, by an irresponsible populace.
Wealth without health matters not.
This is a dangerous time.
Micheline F. Repasky
Hereford