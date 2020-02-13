To the Editor:
Although I no longer officially work with voter and election issues, I still maintain an interest in the election process. Therefore, I am reminding voters that the Presidential Preference Election on March 17 is open only to registered Democrats. Other political parties are not participating in Arizona.
The deadline to register or change party is Tuesday, Feb. 18. The easiest way to register is at www.servicearizona.com.
Forms are available at libraries, post offices, and the Recorder's Office. For additional information, call (520) 432-8358. Thank you.
Christine Rhodes