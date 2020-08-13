Thanks for suffrage special section
To the editor:
Thank you for including the 32-page insert entitled “Heroes of Suffrage, Women of the Century” in your Aug. 12th issue. The publication features in a colorful format the nearly 50-year struggle for women’s suffrage by a cavalcade of courageous women that finally resulted in the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in August 1920. Celebrating the 100th Anniversary is especially relevant as we approach the upcoming Presidential Election where the power of the women’s vote will again be tested.
Also, thank you for featuring the interview with Director of the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum Carrie Gustavson, who provided the documented story of women’s suffrage from an Arizona and Cochise County perspective. Arizona women achieved the right to vote in 1912 after a powerful statewide movement by politically active women and their organizations. Gustavson and the Arizona Women’s History Alliance continue to encourage the recognition of women’s achievements so that another generation of young women will not forget the struggles of the past.
Christine Rhodes
Bisbee