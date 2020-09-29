To the editor:
Although I am retired from official responsibilities related to voting, I maintain an interest in politics and government. Voting is more important than ever!
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3rd General Election is Oct. 5.
Persons can register at the Recorder’s Office on Melody Lane in Bisbee, online at www.servicearizona.com, or at political party headquarters in Sierra Vista. Democratic Headquarters is located in the Landmark Plaza, and Republican Headquarters is located at 325 W. Fry Blvd.
For questions related to voting call (520) 432-8358. Thank you.
Christine Rhodes
Retired Cochise County Recorder
Bisbee