To the editor:
It is the height of incoherent lunacy to suggest that a Biden Harris presidency would lead to destabilizing unrest and violence in the streets when all one has to do is turn on the TV or pick up a paper or look out the window.
Excuse me, but who is president right now? Whose presidency has wrought the current darkness and chaos? Who has spent the last four years stoking racial tensions and weakening our sacred vital institutions, maligning them and our professional patriotic public servants whose expertise we rely on for security stability as " the deep state", furthering and relying on madman conspiracy theories for political and personal gain? Whose America are we watching bleed and burn and sicken and die with Corona virus?
it was never like this under Obama Biden and would never be like this under Biden Harris. This sort of delusional self-serving madness that stokes the worst in us and takes no responsibility that flows out of the Trump White House and on through his fantasy driven fanatics has got to end, and the only way it is going to end and ever get better is with Trump gone and a stable, able, and morally grounded president like Joe Biden in the White House again.
Own it, Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence. This burning bleeding disgraceful mess is of your making.
Burke Richardson
Sierra Vista