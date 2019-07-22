To the Editor:
Special thanks from the bottom of my heart. On Wednesday, between noon and 1 p.m., I was in Walmart when I felt very ill. I was comforted by shoppers — a father, his son, and his granddaughter, before the ambulance arrived. Your willingness and calm nature were so welcoming, and I want to say a big THANK YOU to you and your family! You definitely made an unpleasant and embarrassing situation bearable.
I don't know what happened because I was so disoriented, but I am so grateful to this family that stayed with me during my ordeal. They talked to me and took the time to make me comfortable. I know we all lead busy lives and it can be hard at times to simply drop everything to give support to a stranger. It meant a lot to my wife and I that you gave your precious time to sit and talk to me until medical help arrived.
The ambulance arrived quickly and the Paramedics took such great care of me. Special thanks to Fireman Austin who not only helped my wife but had great concern with my problems. Thank you to Dave, Carlos, Brett, and Dave — you are all great Paramedics — you made me comfortable and I am so blessed to receive caring and professional medical service from you all. The Walmart clean-up crew and the check-out Attendant who gave me water — you were all so supportive and understanding with my embarrassing situation — thank you!
I want to convey my most deep and sincere appreciation for the incredible support that everyone gave me on this day. God Bless each of you — you will always be in our hearts.
Dave and Anita Roberts