To the Editor:
We were shocked at the vile subject matter and ornaments on two trees that were displayed at the Festival of Trees that your newspaper is a sponsor of. One of these horrific trees was actually awarded a first place ribbon. What kind of standards is this panel of judges using?
The tree that was the most disturbing had missing child posters on it and the so called ’theme’ was a depiction of an above/below ground dark underworld with broken doll parts scattered around.
An evil character with devil horns as a tree topper, Maleficent, as a themed tree with all black ornaments ... what is wrong with these people?
Are these the sort of trees you want to present to our community and raise money with? If this is the direction you are going, then expect smaller family crowds to show up.
Also, two signs had glaring typographical errors on them which we pointed out to the volunteers. Guess your spell check was not working any better here, then it does on a daily basis, in the Herald.
Jim & Jeanne Robichaud
Sierra Vista