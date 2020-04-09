On March 26, 2020, the EPA announced the "Enforcement Discretion Policy for COVID-19 Pandemic." This decision indefinitely suspends the enforcement and civil penalties for any regulated entity (mining, oil & gas, chemical industries, etc.) that can show that COVID-19 was the reason for the company's failure to comply with EPA law.
The use of the COVID-19 crisis is an illegitimate maneuver to sidestep the law that protects public safety, and life in general. Running the EPA by fiat rather than by law directly threatens our democracy. It establishes a dangerous precedent. Furthermore, in the case of the EPA, it worsens one of the suspected causes of the pandemic, which is the worldwide environmental crisis. If there were ever a time to uphold environmental law, the time is now. Tell EPA Administrator, Andrew Wheeler to enforce the laws he was hired to enforce.
Sharon Rock
Bisbee