If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor,
I got the two-dose Moderna vaccine: Didn’t feel a thing when I got either shot. After the first dose, my arm was sore the next day. After the second dose, my arm was sore that evening, and I had trouble sleeping that night. The next day I felt tired most of the day, and I took a nap in the afternoon. Now let me summarize the texts from a friend of mine who contracted Covid-19; she is in her 50s and was unvaccinated.
day 2: Not feeling well. Fighting a fever…lower half of my body aches
day 3: Feels like the flu
day 4: I feel like I got hit by a Mack truck; I’m exhausted
day 5: This is horrible
day 6: There’s a violent war going on inside of me. Vomiting and diarrhea at the same time. Ugh… My oxygen level is at the low end. Doctor said to watch it. I’m in pain in my gut. This is horrible. I now have sweats and chills. I can’t keep anything down. Drinking water is hard because of the metallic taste in my mouth.
day 7: Horrible. Still have the same headache. Body hurts, sweats and chills, coughing up phlegm. Exhausted and cannot get comfortable. Oximeter readings are low.
day 8 Not doing well. Difficulty breathing unless I’m on my tummy. Body hurts. Head is going to burst
day 9: Going to the hospital
day 10 --------
The vaccine is easy to get, and free. The decision is yours.