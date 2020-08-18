I live in Sierra Vista, and ride my road bike 20-40 miles, every other day. I use the bike paths to get around town, and I think they are great. I really appreciate all the, forward thinking and hard work that went into planning and building them, and especially the ongoing efforts to clean and maintain them. The bike paths seem to be more popular than ever: There are lots of people riding all manner of bikes, jogging, walking dogs, etc. , and as far as I can tell, it seems to work out great. I do have several points: (1) I go pretty slow when on a bike path, and I gladly share the path with everyone, without getting annoyed. If I want to go faster than about 15 mph, I get out on the regular road, where it is completely legal and safer to ride fast. (2) In Seattle there were so many cyclists on the road that we basicallly ignored each other, much as you would other cars. When I first arrived in Sierra Vista about 20 years ago, there were so few cyclists around that we would wave and say hi as we passed. These days there are so many people using the bike paths that it is sort of exhausting to wave at everyone. And that is good thing; cycling is fun and healthy, and the more the merrier! Anyway, I'm not being rude when I don't spew 'good morning!' at you as I pass...
Richard Romea
Sierra Vista