Step up, Senator
To the Editor:
Sen. McSally — You need to step up and do the job you’ve been working towards your entire adult life, first as a senior military officer, and now as an elected representative of We the People. Your job, and that which you demanded of your junior officers is a sworn oath to We the People.
Now’s your time to prove your mettle — or lack of it. You need to be brave and step up and protect Our Constitution. You need to be brave and step up and defend our We the People. You need to be brave and step up and Defend our Country.
In honor of the oath you swore to We the People, you must, and I demand that you:
1. Vote to allow all witnesses that Trump forbade from being allowed to testify in front of OUR House of Representatives, and call any new witnesses.
2. Vote to allow documents that Trump forbade OUR people and OUR institutions to release to OUR House of Representatives, and introduce any additional documents.
3. Publicize the Senate trial in real time.
Sen. McSally, as you must know, this is NOT your fight — this is OUR fight for the sacredness of the Constitution. You’re fighting this fight for the American people. We’ve entrusted this to you. So either be brave, step up and fight for US, or step back and let someone who understands the oath of office take the reins.
Phyllis Romero
Sierra Vista