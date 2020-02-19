Big money in politics
To the Editor:
Want to remove big money from politics? We have one way that is already built into our system. It’s on our tax return in the block that asks if you want three dollars to go to the Presidential Campaign Fund. This would be better entitled Clean Election Campaign Fund for Presidential Candidates. Check this out and then check this box. It doesn’t affect your tax return one bit. It’s a flag to the IRS to earmark money from a grant-funded pot of money for Clean Elections. Only 4% of citizens checked yes last year, down from a high of about 25% in 1966 when LBJ signed this into law. There has been talk about doing away with this because there is little interest. The truth is most of us don’t even know what it means. Adherence is overseen by the FEC. In addition to this little block, we have to organize to demand 1. All campaigns be run under the rules of the Clean Election Campaign Fund; and 2. Get lobbyists, corporations, and other dark money out of our elections. All of them. At all levels. This may not be much, but it’s a start. Let’s take advantage of this and build on it. Just as an aside, do you know that this is the only place where you can direct the federal government where to spend your tax dollars? It is.
Phyllis Romero
Sierra Vista