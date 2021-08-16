If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
To the editor:
I’m deeply disappointed at the way the editors portrayed my fight to stay in my home. The editorial describes what the city is doing to me and my neighbors as a “good deed.” Is it a “good deed” to demand that we leave homes we have lived in for years without any complaint or problem? The editorial also claims that the city never took action against us. That is simply not true.
Last year, in the middle of the pandemic, we received notices that we had to move our homes within 30 days. Only after we made this cruel demand public in this newspaper and on local television did the city pull back.
Had the Institute for Justice not offered to defend me and my neighbors, I may very well be homeless today since I don’t have the resources to fight City Hall. We didn’t choose this fight, the city did. It chose to first ignore and then suddenly enforce a zoning code that makes no sense and that violates our rights as Arizonans. If my property were in a different part of the same neighborhood, my home would be perfectly legal.
I own my property and I hope to be able to live on it until the day I die. I’m going to fight on and defend my property rights, which will hopefully benefit not just myself but others across the state struggling to survive.