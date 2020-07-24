To the editor:
Traditional journalism does not include opinions but the facts only. So much printed in the paper is opinionated. No wonder so many people in this country are nuts! Believing what is in print just cause it's in print! Those of us that still have our common sense recognize the proof that it is the the left, communistic, down right evil hating politicians obsessed with power and who are stealing the hard american workers money that started and continue to encourage the lies and crap the media puts out. There is so much jealousy over the President and so much hate coming out of their mouths and the media and is even coming from the small towns newspaper. Sad, you can't think for yourself and are only a follower in all this. Hope the kick backs are worth what is going to only get worse before it gets better. You should all be ashamed of yourselves. But, that's not possible unless you have a conscious! The actions and behaviors seen are not coming from adults but infantiles at the expense of the good patriotic citizens. The harm you cause needs to stop and stop now!
Canter Sanders
Phoenix