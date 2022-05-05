I find it ironic that in the April 27, 2022, edition of the Herald there was an article by Shar Porier about the endangered San Pedro River, while in the same edition the writer of the Good Morning column called the Center for Biodiversity and other environmental groups fighting to save the San Pedro hypocrites because they aren’t filing lawsuits against developments in Tucson.
What would be the point of filing lawsuits against developments in Tucson? Unchecked development in Tucson killed the Rillito and Santa Cruz rivers decades ago. They’ve been sucked dry. Yes, development in Tucson will affect what little remains of the native habitat once supported by rivers in the area. But how can the writer of this column compare the habitat around Tucson to the habitat along the San Pedro, which supports the largest remaining cottonwood-willow forest canopy in the Southwest and shelters hundreds of resident and migratory birds and countless mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and other flora and fauna once abundant across Arizona? Is the writer aware that the San Pedro is the only flowing source of water between the Rio Grande and Colorado rivers?
I suggest that the writer of the Good Morning column do some research about the fight to save the San Pedro. He or she must be unaware of the importance of this vital waterway and why it must be saved from developments such as The Villages at Vigneto proposed near Benson and Tribute, already approved for construction south of Sierra Vista.