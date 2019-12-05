Is it really a ‘family farm’?
To the Editor:
In the 12/3/19 newspaper there was an ad identifying itself as Hickman’s Family Farms. I would like to counter that ad by saying that Hickman’s definition of a family farm is, in reality, a stench-filled, inhumane factory with millions of chickens deprived of space and a natural environment.
The workers fare poorly, as they are routinely injured due to inadequate training and proper staffing protocols. Many are prisoners or former inmates.
The AZ Dept. of Environmental Quality has been eviscerated by our current president, but even so, the ADEQ reports the poor air quality around these plants in Arlington and Tonopah, Arizona.
We in Cochise County are blessed to have access to free-range eggs, sold through our farmers market or by citizens in our neighborhoods. The chickens are treated humanely, and the product is superior in quality.
Please buy from local, ethical and humane sources. Hickman’s is not one of them.
Leslie Saunders
Huachuca City