A reprieve from depressing daily news
To the Editor:
With all the violence, and ugliness reported on the nightly news,
I witnessed something wonderful in Sierra Vista this week.
A policeman was called to a store,because a special needs adult was not able to complete his purchase. The man seemed confused and overwhelmed.
The police officer expressed patience in encouraging the man,offering to walk with him,repeating what he needed to do,etc. This took some time. I so appreciated the officer’s respectful tone of voice and kind attitude. Both men were different in age and race.
This reinforces with me,what a fine community we live in,and how proud we should be of our local police officers.
Leslie Saunders
Huachuca City