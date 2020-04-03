Let’s hear it for Ft. Huachuca Facebook page
To the Editor:
I would bet that most of your subscribers in the Sierra Vista area are retirees or active duty personnel, so your courtesy patrol article was very interesting. However, it would have been very helpful for retirees especially if you would have included in the article a plug for the Ft. Huachuca Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/u.s.armyforthuachuca/.
Most retirees might not know this is the best online place to go for the latest Ft Huachuca information. It can also link you to the Ft Huachuca Town Halls either as they occur or afterwards. The Ft Huachuca Pharmacy is going to drive-thru, for instance. Something that would be very helpful to retirees afraid of going inside the building.
Steve Scheumann
Sierra Vista