To the editor:
I'm getting politically fatigued! I'm especially sick & tired of people in the entertainment industry (Actors, Pro Athletes, etc.) spouting off at the mouth on their political views and their "no solutions" mentality. Why would I want to listen to a bunch of ungrateful, over paid, pompous, arrogant, boring millionaires?
During the "Greatest Generation" days, people in the entertainment industry put it upon themselves to help others to forget their troubles & sorrows by lifting their spirits through their talents, and along the way made a nice living for themselves. Now days it seems we have to submit to these entertainers political views & demands! It might be in their best interest to go back in history & learn from our Greatest Generation! Help us to forget our troubles instead of adding to them! Thank you for NOT helping! You've done a great job! Remember that when you crave that slap on the back at all those relentless award shows you gather to! By the way, I WON'T BE WATCHING!
I'm going back to basic entertainment. Visiting/inviting Friends for coffee on the patio, going to museums, nature watching, reading, etc.
God bless America! And to ALL the Men & Women who fought for our Great Country & the First Responders who put their lives on the line EVERY DAY..... a big... heartfelt.... THANK YOU !!!!!!!! It's my opinion we should defund politician salaries, benefits & perks & give all those funds to YOU!
Stay safe & peace be with you!
Mark Schlender
Sierra Vista