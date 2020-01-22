Open letter to David Brooks
To the Editor:
I consider myself a progressive, with a liberal bent on social issues. I have always considered you (David Brooks) to be a thoughtful conservative; I still consider you as such, despite what is stated here.
You have two basic premises in (your “The Bernie Sanders Fallacy”) column, one which is right, and one dead wrong. You are right in stating that if Democrats turn to Bernie Sanders, it would be disastrous for them and result in Trump’s reelection. Trump is in for a fight from us, and it will not be with Bernie leading us. It will be with Joe Biden leading us on a more middle-of-the-road path.
Taking just one issue, healthcare, a policy which will include a public option will appeal to most moderate voters for Biden, more so than for Trump. I also predict that the Senate will fall to Democrats. Voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania will all go Democratic, a defeat for Trump in what will be a landmark election, and a total repudiation of Trumpism. Voters will be attracted not by the Bernie Sanders fallacy, but with carefully selected progressive solutions in spots such as healthcare, college tuition and loans, a restoration of labor-favorable programs, etc. The majority of the middle class and the poor do not have a desire to ban abortion. Polls are consistent in thinking that abortion should remain safe and legal. Trump does not have a lock on patriotism, and most Americans will opt for Democrats in upholding the Constitution. Voters in the Midwest will opt for Biden and reversing Trump’s culture wars.
Voters will also be persuaded to support a progressive attitude in labor disputes, where an adjustment must be made for the common man to compete on a more level playing field. Democrats will emphasize that workers have reduced bargaining power, and an adjustment must be made to correct it. People will see that the judiciary has been stacked with right-wing ideologues. I can hear you saying that people will not care about this issue, and in a normal election you would be right. But this will not be a normal election; a political realignment will occur.
McConnell and his Senate henchmen have created a judicial monstrosity, and people will rebel against it. This issue, along with Trump’s and Republicans’ extreme stances on almost every issue, will persuade moderates to vote for us.
Please keep in mind that I still think you are a thoughtful conservative, and one I respect. But you’re dead wrong on this election, and what will persuade voters. In every election until 2016, I have voted based on the issues. But not with Trump; this man is a danger to us, to the Constitution, to democracy. He’s a danger to liberty. He must be stopped.
David Schreiner
Tombstone