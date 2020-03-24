Save Our School Act a must
I was lucky enough to go to Arizona public schools when they were a source of pride. When they helped build leaders, future statesman, pioneers in science, business, and the arts. Sadly today’s kids are being robbed of their futures by people who want to undermine our public schools.
Years of effort to defund public education is finally having an impact on our students. We have businesses that won’t relocate here because of our school funding, and projects that can’t find enough skilled workers because of our school funding. The most egregious example is Arizona’s voucher program, known as Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. These voucher programs rob our schools where there is a lot of public oversight and funnel the money into opaque personal accounts. Deliberate efforts have been taken to ensure no effective oversight of the voucher program occurs as well, leading to hundreds of thousands of dollars in misspending.
The Save Our Schools Act will put an end to this continual expansion of voucher defunding while also putting in responsible fraud controls. It’s time we start protecting our public education funding, and it’s time we passed the Save Our Schools Act.
Travis Schucker
Sierra Vista