Thanks for the support
To the Editor:
On September 3rd, 2019 the Willcox Police Department with the help of South Eastern Arizona Community Action Fair (SEACAP) held their first Community Resource Fair. SEACAP would like to thank the following organization for their donations and support for this event: Safford Walmart Supercenter, Sierra Vista Coca-Cola Co, and Sierra Vista Herald.
Thanks to all the organizations the event was made possible and the Community of Willcox was able to see many of the resources available to them.
Virgina Avila
SEACAP regional coordinator