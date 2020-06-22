To the editor:
Sweden, of all the Nordic countries, is the only one to officially espouse herd immunity as their response to COVID-19 and has done little to mitigate the spread of the virus. In a population of about 9M, there are, as of mid June, 55,000 cases with 5050 deaths. Denmark with a population of about 6M is number two with 12,300 cases with 600 deaths. The rest of the Nordic countries have significantly smaller numbers of cases (these are all statistics I gleaned from the internet).
It is obvious, even to the Swedish government that their approach has not worked as they hoped. The countries with the best outcomes have been those such as South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand who took stringent measures from the onset. Their ratios of cases per population, as well as their death tolls, are very significantly lower than countries using more lax measures or that were late in implementation of any measures at all.
As for the assertion that masks are of little use: There are any number of science-based articles on the internet differing with this assertion. Dr. Peter Tippett, MD, who specializes in infectious diseases, declares in an article that can be accessed from the internet, that masks are the easiest and most reliable precaution we can take when venturing outside our homes. He also explains in some detail how the disease is spread, how it is mitigated, and why masks do work. (Google: “Saving Your Health One Mask At A Time”.)
Taera Shuldberg
Sierra Vista